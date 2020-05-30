



— Protesters took to streets in and around the downtown Chicago area Saturday afternoon – facing off with police in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis custody.

Floyd was handcuffed when he begged for air as a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Not all the protests were violent, but some of the crowds have been massive as the protests have wound through the downtown area.

6:39 p.m.

After a standoff ensued between police and protesters on the Wabash Avenue Bridge outside Trump Tower, other Chicago River bridges were raised to prevent the same from happening elsewhere.

Standoff between Chicago Police and protesters on Wabash bridge outside Trump Tower Other bridges raised to prevent the same@cbschicago #GeorgeFloydProtest pic.twitter.com/rgqPvwAUWo — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) May 30, 2020

6:25 p.m.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported numerous structures were vandalized and spray-painted with graffiti near Trump Tower. Police warned demonstrators that they would be arrested if they did not comply with orders.

5:25 p.m.

There were reports that up to three officers were injured at the scene of a protest near Trump Tower. The severity of their injuries was not immediately learned.

3:10 p.m.

A skirmish erupted after people started throwing water bottles at police around Adams and State streets. There was at least one other skirmish with Chicago Police nearby.