CHICAGO (CBS) —Two Chicago-area problem solvers are getting $300,000 each to work on global change.
They are “Elevate” prize winners. It’s a competition to find leaders and give them resources to increase their impact. Naperville resident Trisha Prabhu. The 20-year-old came up with “Rethink” at the age of 13.
It’s an app that makes cyberbullies think twice before sending a hurtful text of tweet. The app uses a special keyboard to detect an offensive text or tweet and flag it before it’s sent.
“It will provide parents with additional features like the chance to block “ReThink” people on their child’s phone,” Prabhu said. “As well as provide parents resources on conversations you can have with your child.”
It works 93% of the time.
Her app has been downloaded more than 500,000, reached 1,500 schools and impacted five million students.
