NFL Week 7 AFC West Picks: Broncos Looking To Climb Division Standings Against ChiefsCBS Denver's sports anchor likes what he sees from the Broncos of late, but not enough to pick them over the Chiefs.

Chicago Bears Fans Among Biggest Whiners In NFL, Survey SaysFans of the Chicago Bears are among the biggest complainers in the National Football League, a new study has found.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani BernardThe Bengals top running back was injured in Week 6 opening an opportunity for Bernard to step up and fill the top role in Week 7.

Foles, Stingy Defense Lead Bears To Victory Over PanthersNick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball TeamA new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.

#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.