CHICAGO (CBS) — A 39-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of pregnant Cook County probation officer Stacey Jones, and the death of her baby boy, who died four days after he was delivered.

Corey Deering faces two counts of first-degree murder, and is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon. Police said he is the father of Jones’ baby, and shot her because he didn’t want to pay to care for the child.

“It appears that he didn’t want her to carry the pregnancy through,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “It doesn’t make any sense to go this far, but this is the way that he chose to resolve it.”

Jones, 35, was found unresponsive on the porch of a home in the 2100 block of East 95 Place just after midnight on Oct 13. Jones, who was eight months pregnant, had been shot twice in the back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead within minutes of giving birth, and her baby remained in critical condition for four days before he died on Oct. 17.

An autopsy determined the baby boy died due to a lack of blood and oxygen to the brain as a result of his mother being shot, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police confirmed Deering had been taken into custody once before on Oct. 13, but was released without charges, because detectives did not have enough evidence at the time. He was arrested again on Wednesday, after police were able to use technology to track the vehicle used to drive Deering to and from the crime scene.

“This horrific tragedy was not lost on our detectives. They pursued this case from every angle, and sought every lead through completion,” CPD First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said.

Police said it also appears Deering spray-painted racist graffiti on the side of Jones’ apartment building, to try and throw detectives off the scent.

Detectives questioned the person who drove Deering to and from the scene, and he told investigators he didn’t know what Deering had done until a few days after the shooting, according to Deenihan. Police said that person’s statement was confirmed by video evidence, and that individual will not be charged with a crime.

Detectives also learned Deering and Jones had broken up, and Deering had threatened her before the shooting.

“The victim had conveyed to some of her friends that the father told her she’d never make it through the pregnancy,” Deenihan said.

However, police have no records of Jones seeking any restraining orders against Deering before the shooting.

After building a case with the help of other witnesses, detectives arrested Deering again on Wednesday, and he was charged on Thursday.

Deenihan said community activist Andrew Holmes helped arrange for Deering to be arrested without incident.

Deering has no criminal record, and is a local football coach, according to Deenihan.

“Unfortunately, he chose to do this, and now he has to suffer those consequences,” Deenihan said.

Deenihan said Jones had two other children, but Deering is not their father.