CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody and charges are pending Thursday morning in the shooting death of 35-year-old Stacey Jones and her baby in Jeffery Manor last week.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said Area Two detectives were working with Cook County prosecutors to secure charges against the suspect.
Jones, a Cook County probation officer, was found unresponsive on the porch of a home in the 2100 block of East 95 Place just after midnight on Oct 13. Jones, who was eight months pregnant, had been shot twice in the back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead.
Doctors were able to deliver her baby, who survived for four days before being pronounced dead on Oct. 17. An autopsy determined the baby boy died due to a lack of blood and oxygen to the brain as a result of his mother being shot, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Neighbors said they heard two or three gunshots the night Jones was killed. Neighbors, some who have lived on the block for more than 10 years, said they’ve never witnessed something like this around here before.
“Unfortunately there’s a lot of mad and strange people running around this earth. Once you can identify them, stay away from them,” neighbor Elliot Cobb said.
Police questioned a person in connection to the shooting last week, but that person was released without charges.
