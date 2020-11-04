WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — New charges have been filed against a prominent Libertyville doctor accused of sexually assaulting a former co-worker.

Prosecutors said he left behind a trail of victims over the last two decades.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, Dr. Arkan Alrashid is now facing additional charges of criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse. And his victims are questioning why he is still licensed to practice medicine.

Alrashid is a gastroenterologist working at a practice in Libertyville. He was charged this fall with sexually assaulting a coworker in 2019, and prosecutors warned that there were other victims.

Prosecutors in DuPage County presented the accounts of five women who made accusations, including one coworker at a hospital in Wisconsin.

“I was asked to see him privately in his office,” prosecutors quoted the woman. “He at that point started to unbuckle his pants.”

Her complaint led to the temporary suspension of Alrashid’s medical license.

His practice, GI Partners of Illinois, stood by him, denying the allegations and saying he is innocent until proven guilty.

“Our client is wrongfully accused,” said Alrashid’s attorney, Barry D. Sheppard.

Now, two counts of criminal sexual assault have snowballed into six different counts stemming from that 2019 incident.

On Wednesday, Dr. Alrashid pleaded not guilty to all of them. While out on bond, Dr. Alrashid is still licensed to practice medicine in the State of Illinois.

One caveat is that he now requires a chaperone during all patient encounters, pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

Advocate Condell Medical Center confirmed on Wednesday that Dr. Alrashid is on leave their hospital.

Hospital spokeswoman Kristen Johnson released the following statement:

“We are aware of the allegations of misconduct and subsequent arrest concerning an independent physician affiliated with multiple hospitals in the Chicagoland area. We take these allegations very seriously and he has been on leave from our hospital since September.”

We also reached out to GI Partners of Illinois on any comment given the additional charges. A spokesperson did not respond to our request for comment.

