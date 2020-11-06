CHICAGO (CBS) — A beloved North Side restaurant worker was murdered during a robbery on his way home from work last week, and on Friday night, a 15-year-old boy stood charged with his killing.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke Friday with some of those who knew the young victim, 20-year-old Jhonny Guaman.

Guaman was known as a hard-working guy who held down jobs at two restaurants in Lincoln Park. He was shot and killed as he walked home a couple of neighborhoods to the north in Buena Park.

He was robbed of about $50.

“He arm-bumped me, he walked right across from me, and he clocked out and he left the property around 1:35,” said Guaman’s friend and boss, Roberto Samanamud.

Guaman was found dead About 30 minutes after his kitchen shift at the Dog Haus Biergarten, 2474 N. Lincoln Ave. He was shot and killed in broad daylight near his home in Buena Park.

“This human being who is so peaceful, so quiet, so young, so intelligent, so barely with us – why this would happen to him?” Samanamud said.

Guaman was walking when police said he was robbed on the 900 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue.

His life was taken along with those $50. And Guaman was just 20.

“Two lives were wasted, no matter what the result is,” Samanamud said. “He was carrying his book bag on him and he had his wallet in his pocket.”

Gauman also worked full time at Lincoln Park’s Athenian Room restaurant, 807 W. Webster Ave. He was remembered by staff there in a Facebook post.

“We are so saddened by the tremendous loss of our amazing employee, Jhonny,” the restaurant posted. “Jhonny was a wonderful young man with a great work ethic, who was well mannered and loved by all. He will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences to his family, may he Rest In Paradise.”

Chicago Police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in Guaman’s murder.

“In the end, I still lost my friend, my employee,” Samanamud said, “and he will lose time in his life, suffering the consequences of committing this crime.”

Since the alleged shooter is just 15, he has been charged as a juvenile.

Guaman is from Ecuador and had only been in Chicago for about six months. His family is raising money to have his body shipped back home, and a GoFundMe has been set up for them by Dog Haus Biergarten owners and management.

