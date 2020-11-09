CHICAGO (CBS) — He was the man Chicago applauded after pulling “Chance the Snapper” from the Humboldt Park Lagoon.
Now, Alligator Robb needs Chicago to help save him.
A GoFundMe site is raising money for Frank Robb. Friends set up the page to help Robb get a needed heart surgery.
Due to a previous surgery as a child, doctors said he’s a high-risk patient, and Robb doesn’t have insurance. So far, he has not found a surgeon willing to help him.
Robb made national headlines in June 2019 when Chicago was on “Gator Watch.”
The gator expert was flown in from Florida to lure the five-foot alligator out of the lagoon in Humboldt Park. Robb took “Chance the Snapper” back to Florida with him.
