CHICAGO (CBS)– Cubs TV broadcaster Len Kasper is leaving the North Side to become the radio play-by-play voice of the White Sox.

“This is an exciting day. My head’s spinning. I think a lot of people’s heads are spinning,” Kasper said Friday morning on ESPN Radio 1000, which recently signed a multiyear agreement with the White Sox to broadcast their games starting next season.

Kasper, who spent 16 seasons in the TV booth for the Cubs, will take over for Andy Masur in the radio booth for the White Sox. Kasper will join White Sox analyst Darrin Jackson in the team’s radio booth.

“Broadcasting baseball on the radio has always been my dream,” Kasper said in a statement. “I am happy the White Sox were interested in having me handle their play-by-play responsibilities, and I am appreciative that the Cubs were willing to let me leave that organization on such great terms. I have always been fascinated by the creative freedom radio allows its broadcasters, and baseball is such a great game when presented on the radio. I have been dreaming about doing this since I was 12 years old, listening to Ernie Harwell, and I didn’t want my career to pass without experiencing this great game nightly from the radio booth. I want to thank both the Sox and Cubs for allowing me to live out this baseball dream.”

It's official: Len Kasper has joined the White Sox radio team, teaming with Darrin Jackson on @ESPN1000. Welcome to the White Sox, @LenKasper! — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) December 4, 2020

Masur became the White Sox play-by-play announcer for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season following the death of longtime broadcaster Ed Farmer in April.

In addition to his radio duties, the White Sox said Kasper will join the team’s TV announcing team of Steve Stone and Jason Benetti for 20-25 games in 2021. Kasper and Benetti “plan to collaborate in creating several multimedia projects throughout the year, connecting White Sox baseball with fans in new ways.”

“Len brings an unparalleled reputation and status to any broadcast team, and we are fortunate to welcome him to ours,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “As momentum builds for promising seasons ahead, Len’s experience and talent in the radio booth enhances the excitement for the start of White Sox baseball. We absolutely believe White Sox fans will be the big winners with today’s news.”

Kasper also joins legendary broadcasters Harry Caray, Jack Brickhouse, and Steve Stone in working as an announcer for both the Cubs and White Sox. He called the prospect of following in those footsteps “incredibly alluring.”

“It’s a really fascinating connection,” Kasper said.

16 incredible seasons and countless “Oh baby!” calls, you brought so many iconic Cubs moments to life. Thank you, @LenKasper. pic.twitter.com/mcywyPnS0C — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 4, 2020

Fox Sports broadcaster Chris Myers reportedly will replace Kasper alongside analyst Jim Deshaies in the Cubs’ TV booth.

Also From CBS Chicago: