CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen car windows were smashed along two blocks of Western Avenue near the West Ridge Nature Preserve on Monday.
Police responded to Western Avenue between Peterson and Ardmore avenues in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood for a call regarding broken car windows.
But once arriving, officer could not find the owners of the damaged vehicles.
Thus, no report could be filed at the scene.
The scene is near the nature preserve and Rosehill Cemetery.
Earlier this month, car windows were also smashed on Oakley Avenue just north of Peterson Avenue, a short distance away from the Monday scene.
