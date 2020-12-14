DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Ardmore Avenue, Car Windows, Smashed Windows, West Ridge Nature Preserve, Western Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen car windows were smashed along two blocks of Western Avenue near the West Ridge Nature Preserve on Monday.

Police responded to Western Avenue between Peterson and Ardmore avenues in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood for a call regarding broken car windows.

But once arriving, officer could not find the owners of the damaged vehicles.

Thus, no report could be filed at the scene.

The scene is near the nature preserve and Rosehill Cemetery.

Earlier this month, car windows were also smashed on Oakley Avenue just north of Peterson Avenue, a short distance away from the Monday scene.

