CHICAGO (CBS) — Light snow tonight could bring another 1-3 inches of accumulation to the Chicago area by tomorrow morning, ahead of what is expected to be a mild week next week.
Some light snow will develop Saturday night, mainly from the city southward and into northern Indiana; with 1 to 2 inches possible from in and around the city, southward and into northern Indiana. A few spots could see up to 3 inches. Lows will be near 30 overnight.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine, and highs in the lower to middle 30s.
No major winter storms or Arctic air are in sight next week, and it should be dry all week, with highs at least a few degrees above average every day.
It will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy most of next week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s, and flirting with 40 on Thursday and Friday.
