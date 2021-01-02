CHICAGO (CBS) — We have new information tonight in a kidnapping case that started in Texas and ended in southwest suburban Cook County.

Police say Abel Fajardo abducted 32-year-old Erika Valdez at gunpoint outside her home near Houston on Tuesday, and then drove her more than 1,000 miles to a motel in southwest suburban McCook, where he held her captive.

On Friday, a tip led officers to find the two in a room of the small, two-story Skyline Motel off Joliet Road.

Police had a brief struggle with Fajardo before taking him into custody. Valdez was taken to the hospital to be treated for some cuts and bruises.

Valdez’s family said Fajardo had been stalking her for years.

“Crazy guy who’s in love with her I guess; obsessed with her” one relative said. “We can’t believe someone would do that to her. Everyone’s really sad, devastated. Her kids, they just want to see their mom again.”

Family also pointed out that Valdez was scheduled to get married around this weekend.

Officers said she’s safe with loved ones now while Fajardo awaits an extradition hearing. Fajardo could possibly face federal charges since he took Valdez across state lines.

McCook Police said they are still searching for the vehicle Fajardo used to kidnap Valdez; a white 2005 GMC 3500 four-door pickup truck, with Illinois license plate 2816533B. Police said the truck has “DURAMAX” in large white bold letters across the rear window.

McCook Police asked anyone with information on the case to call them at 708-447-1234.

Also From CBS Chicago: