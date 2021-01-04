CHICAGO (CBS) — Kenosha is bracing for more unrest as a charging decision looms in the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kenosha officials Sunday announced plans for “precautionary community safety measures” as the Kenosha County District Attorney plans to announce whether the officer in the case will be charged. Officials said a decision is likely in the first two weeks of January.
Plans to keep the community and possible demonstrators safe include designating a demonstration place and limiting city bus routes as well as road closures, curfews and protective fencing.
In August, a Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, 29, seven times in the back. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.
The shooting sparked a wave of protests in Kenosha and across the country.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, who is accused of two fatal shootings during protests in Kenosha, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Kenosha on Tuesday.
He is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2019.
