CHICAGO (CBS) — A 35-year-old man has been charged with obstruction of justice, after police say he shot two teenagers, one of them fatally, after he saw them driving his stolen car on Sunday in north suburban Volo.

Lynell Glover, of Round Lake Beach, is scheduled to appear in bond court in Lake County on Monday afternoon on one felony count of obstruction of justice.

Lake County Sheriff’s police said two 17-year-old boys were shot early Sunday when they got into a fight with Glover after stealing his car.

Deputies responded to a call of a possible fight and found the three people in the parking lot of the Volo Storage facility in the 30400 block of Route 12 in Volo around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. A 17-year-old was dead on the scene. Another 17-year-old suffered gunshot wounds, and Glover had minor, non-gunshot wounds.

Officials said Glover’s car was stolen several days earlier. At about 2:45 a.m. he located the vehicle in the area of Route 12 and Route 120 with the two teens, both of Carol Stream, inside.

The two fled from Glover in the stolen vehicle, but the vehicle ran out of gas about one mile south of Route 120. They then pulled into the parking lot, where a struggle with Glover ensued.

During the struggle, Glover pulled out a gun, and fired multiple times, police said. The two teens were both struck. One died, and the other sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized. Glover did not require medical treatment.

It’s unclear if Glover will face additional charges, but the sheriff’s office said detectives are still investigating.

