KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — A march for justice was held Monday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as Jacob Blake’s family and supporters demanded the officer who shot him last summer be indicted.
Prosecutors are expected to announce whether they will charge the officer, Rusten Sheskey, any day now.
The National Guard is headed to Kenosha in case there is unrest</a. once the announcement is made.
Plans to keep the community and possible demonstrators safe also include designating a demonstration place and limiting city bus routes as well as road closures, curfews and protective fencing.
On Aug. 23, Sheskey shot Blake, 29, seven times in the back. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.
The shooting sparked a wave of protests in Kenosha and across the country. There was also large-scale unrest in Kenosha during which several buildings were set on fire.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, who is accused of two fatal shootings during protests in Kenosha, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Kenosha on Tuesday.
He is charged with homicide and attempted homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2019.
