CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man is dead and an 81-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in a Brainerd neighborhood business on Saturday.
At 3:30 p.m., the victims were in a commercial business in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street when someone came up, took out a gun, and fired shots, police said.
The man was shot in the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The woman was shot in the back of the neck and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon. Area Two detectives were investigating.
