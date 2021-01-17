ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Elmhurst were investigating an attempted carjacking that happened in broad daylight on Sunday.
The incident happened at 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Emroy Avenue, police said.
The victim was in his driveway when two suspects came up and demanded his car. The victim was pistol-whipped and a struggle ensued in which the victim got a hold of the gun, police said.
It turned out to be a replica gun.
The assailants were described as Black males in their 20s, standing 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with thin builds. Both had on all black clothing and surgical masks, and one had white stripes on the side of his pants.
The victim suffered minor injuries, and the assailants did not get his car. They fled in a silver 2019 or 2020 Toyota RAV 5, south on Van Auken Street.
A woman was also carjacked in Naperville on Sunday, and a woman was shot and critically wounded in a carjacking in Aurora on Saturday. There have also been numerous carjackings in the city of Chicago this weekend.
Elmhurst police ask anyone with information on or video of the attempted carjacking to contact them at (630) 530-3050.
