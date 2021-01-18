CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported its lowest daily COVID-19 case count in nearly a month on Monday, as the statewide infection rate fell to its lowest point since late October.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,385 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 50 additional deaths. It’s only the second time since Oct. 23 that Illinois has reported fewer than 4,000 cases in a single day, and the lowest one-day total since Dec. 26.
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,072,214 coronavirus cases, including 18,258 deaths.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate has fallen to 5.9%, the first time it’s been below 6% since Oct. 23. The state’s infection rate has been dropping for 10 days in a row, after climbing for nearly two weeks after Christmas.
As of Sunday night, 3,345 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 705 in the ICU and 392 on ventilators. That’s the fewest overall hospitalizations statewide since Oct. 31.
Coronavirus hospitalizations in Illinois peaked 6,175 on Nov. 20, although there are still far more COVID-19 patients in the hospital now than at the start of the fall surge in early October, when the state was averaging about 1,500 hospitalizations per day.
Illinois has received a total of 1,085,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, including 781,150 doses for healthcare workers and 304,600 for long-term care facilities. Of those, 495,563 doses of vaccines have been administered, including 66,679 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,856 doses.
