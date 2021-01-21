CHICAGO (CBS) — A fourth suspect has been charged in the carjacking and shooting that left retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams dead in Morgan Park in December.
Jaylen Saulsberry, 19, of Chicago Heights, was charged with first-degree murder.
He was taken into police custody on Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport, after being arrested on a separate warrant in Pennsylvania and being extradited.
Police have said around 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four males got out and bum rushed him.
The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire. Williams was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Three others have been charged in the crime. On Dec. 28, Devin Barron, 20, is charged with felony first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
On Dec. 18, Dwain Johnson, 18, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in Williams’ death. He is being held without bond.
On Dec. 17, a 15-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder and armed robbery for his role in the killing. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.
