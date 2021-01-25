CHICAGO (CBS) — The most severe snowstorm of the season to date is headed to Chicago, with up to eight inches of snow set to fall on the Chicago area.
A Winter Storm Warning is effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
3:44 p.m.: The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation reports it has more than 280 spreaders waiting to respond to the winter storm. Crews will work through the night, first clearing arterial streets, then heading to residential blocks.
We have over 280 spreaders ready to respond to the winter weather system moving through Chicago this evening. Crews will work through the night clearing arterial streets & then head in to residential blocks. #DrivewithCaution
3:33 p.m.: A total of 43 flights have already been canceled at Midway International Airport, and a total of 111 have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport. No major flight delays were reported.
