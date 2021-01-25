DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Snowstorm, Weather, Winter Storm Warning

CHICAGO (CBS) — The most severe snowstorm of the season to date is headed to Chicago, with up to eight inches of snow set to fall on the Chicago area.

A Winter Storm Warning is effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

3:44 p.m.: The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation reports it has more than 280 spreaders waiting to respond to the winter storm. Crews will work through the night, first clearing arterial streets, then heading to residential blocks.

3:33 p.m.: A total of 43 flights have already been canceled at Midway International Airport, and a total of 111 have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport. No major flight delays were reported.

