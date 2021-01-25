Super Bowl LV On CBSThe big game matchup is set! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday February 7 on CBS. Check out our coverage of the game!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers And Kansas City Chiefs To Square Off In Super Bowl LVThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, 31 to 26, to advance to Super Bowl 55. Later Sunday night, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs took home the AFC Championship with a 38 to 24 win over the Buffalo Bills, securing a spot in a second straight Super Bowl.

Suter Scores First 3 NHL Goals As Blackhawks Beat Red WingsThe Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday for their second straight win.

Chicago Bears Surprise Local Vaccinated Health Care Workers With Trip To Super BowlFour Chicago area health care workers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting the chance to go to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, thanks to the Chicago Bears and Advocate Aurora Health.

Bulls' Winning Streak Over As They Fall To LakersLeBron James added 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Cubs Legend Fergie Jenkins Remembers Pitching Against Hank Aaron, 'The All-Time Home-Run Hitter In Baseball'Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and former home run king Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron was remembered around the country and the world Saturday, a day after he passed away at the age of 86.