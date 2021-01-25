CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow began to pick up along the Chicago River downtown late Monday night, as wind whipped the area and made getting around an uncomfortable proposition.
As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, snowfall was modest at Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River for most of the evening – but it started to pick up around 10 p.m.
But the wind was a constant. The flags on the DuSable Bridge were whipping rapidly.
At the Wrigley Building, the concrete patio was covered in snow by 10 p.m.
Traffic was moving steadily along Michigan Avenue, but few were walking around – with the wind really hitting with force.
The snow was expected to intensify in the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday, with accumulations of up to 8 inches possible.
LIVE UPDATES: Chicago Area Sees First Major Winter Storm Of 2021
Also From CBS Chicago: