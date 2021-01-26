CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have said juvenile offenders are largely behind the spike in carjackings lately, and they said Tuesday night that a teen has been arrested in a Bucktown carjacking in which a family’s screams were caught on camera.
The family spoke to us about what happened that Dlate November night.
Two men pulled up in this Audi and tried to steal the panicked wife and mother’s Porsche.
The teenager arrested Tuesday is believed to the one who is seen on video backing up in an alley. Moments later, his suspected cohort shot the woman’s husband in front of their daughter.
He survived.
An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.
