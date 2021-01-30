CHICAGO (CBS) — As Chicago prepares for the second major snowstorm of the week starting this evening, airlines have already canceled dozens of flights at Chicago’s two airports.
The Chicago Department of Aviation said 52 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport as of 3:30 p.m.
Airlines had canceled another 17 flights at Midway International Airport.
Neither airport was reporting any significant flight delays as of yet.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday. A total of 5 to 11 inches of snow are expected.
