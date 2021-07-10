CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 23 people have been shot so far this weekend across Chicago, five of them fatally.
Three of the homicides happened in a span of about two hours Friday evening.
Around 5:20 p.m. Friday, a 47-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were inside a home on the 11800 block of South State Street in West Pullman, when someone shot both of them, police said.
The 47-year-old man, identified as Shawn Young, was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 34-year-old man was shot in the left hand and right shoulder, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, when someone in a light-colored vehicle pulled up and shot him in the chest, police said.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, a man was on the sidewalk on the 600 block of West 80th Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone shot him in the head and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men also were killed in a double homicide Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police said a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were in a gas station parking lot near 61st and Ashland around 3:10 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting.
The 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was shot in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was in a car parked on the street in the 5600 block of South Wolcott in West Englewood, when someone shot him. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was driving on the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left shoulder. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- Shortly before 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 59-year-old man was walking on the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue, when he heard shots and realized he’d been shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- Around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital after he’d been shot in the leg. Police said he was not cooperating with investigators, and would not provide any details on the shooting. He was listed in good condition.
- At 1 a.m. Saturday, two men were on the street with a group of people on the 4100 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park, when someone started shooting. A 32-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, and went to Stroger Hospital, where he was in serious condition. A 48-year-old man was shot in the back, chest, and arm, and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition.
- Shortly after 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was standing on the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue in West Garfield Park, when someone in a passing car shot him in the abdomen and leg. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, and later transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- At about 3 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was driving on the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road in Lawndale,
- Around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old woman was inside her car on the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue in Englewood, when someone shot her in the arm. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.
- At about 10:50 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was on the 7800 block of South Marshfield Avenue, when someone approached and shot him in the right calf and buttocks. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 9700 block of South Merrion Avenue in Jeffery Manor, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the right flank and right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- Shortly before 11:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was in a vehicle on the first block of South Homan Avenue in the Fifth City neighborhood, when someone shot him in the right thigh. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, when someone came up to him and shot him in the left leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was on the street on the 200 block of East 130th Street in the Riverdale neighborhood, when someone shot him in both legs. The victim went to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Around 2 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was in an alley in the 6700 block of South Langley Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood, when he got into a fight with someone who shot him in the back and right flank. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At about 2:05 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was inside a car on the 7300 block of South Dorchester Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, when someone shot him in the left side. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- Around 3:55 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was getting out of a car on the 1300 block of West 89th Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone in a dark sedan pulled up, got out, and shot him in the head. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.