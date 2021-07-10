CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 23 people have been shot so far this weekend across Chicago, five of them fatally.

Three of the homicides happened in a span of about two hours Friday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m. Friday, a 47-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were inside a home on the 11800 block of South State Street in West Pullman, when someone shot both of them, police said.

The 47-year-old man, identified as Shawn Young, was shot in the head and buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The 34-year-old man was shot in the left hand and right shoulder, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood, when someone in a light-colored vehicle pulled up and shot him in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, a man was on the sidewalk on the 600 block of West 80th Street in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone shot him in the head and neck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men also were killed in a double homicide Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were in a gas station parking lot near 61st and Ashland around 3:10 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

The 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was shot in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: