CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and six wounded during shootings across Chicago. Two of the victims are under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 7 p.m. Friday in Pullman.

Police said in the 11100 block of South Doty a 14-year-old boy stopped two officers and related that he and his brother had been shot. Officers relocated to the address and discovered an unresponsive male victim in the street.

The unidentified victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to the neck where he was later pronounced dead. The 14-year-old victim was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right wrist in good condition.

A man was shot and killed in Portage Park early Saturday morning.

Police said around 3 a.m., a 35-year-old man was stopped at a red light in his vehicle when an occupant in a black SUV fired shots.

The victim traveled westbound and struck a parked vehicle in the 4800 block of West Irving Park. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic by the Chicago Fire Department with gunshot wounds to the chest and right side and was pronounced dead.

A man suffered a graze wound while driving Friday evening in Englewood, police said.

Around 8:56 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 5700 block of South Aberdeen when an unidentified occupant traveling in a blue Infiniti shot at him before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained a graze wound to the forehead and refused to go to the hospital. The victim was released on the scene in good condition

Two people were shot while leaving a restaurant in River North Friday evening.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were exiting a restaurant in the 400 block of North Wabash when they were shot at. An unidentified offender exited a white Audi before drawing his weapon and shooting at the victims. The offender returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

The two victims ran back into the restaurant for cover. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and is listed in serious condition. The woman sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh and is listed in good condition. Both victims were transported to Northwestern Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was shot Friday night at an undisclosed location, according to police.

Around 11:03 p.m. the victim was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim walked into Trinity Hospital and is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim would not give any location of where the incident occurred.

A 35-year-old man was shot in Morgan Park early Saturday morning, police said

Around 1:29 a.m. the victim was standing on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of West 115th Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported by the CFD to Christ Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

A man was shot while at a bus stop early Saturday morning in the Austin Neighborhood.

Police said around 12:58 a.m., the 30-year-old victim was sitting at a bus stop on the 1600 block of North Austin when two vehicles exchanged gunfire and struck the victim. The victim was self-transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.