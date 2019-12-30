



— Snowy and icy roads were causing accidents around the Chicago area Monday evening, and prompted police in some areas to shut down streets.

On the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, the snow was blamed for an accident involving a Pace Bus on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Rosemont.

Illinois State Police District 15 troopers were called to the eastbound tollway (I-90) at mile post 77.5 in Rosemont around 5:50 p.m.

A black Ford F-150 pickup truck had lost control due to snowy conditions, and side-swiped a Pace Bus traveling in the center lane, state police said.

The Pace Bus driver was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No passengers were injured on the bus, state police said.

In Hanover Park, icy road conditions prompted police to close Lake Street at Illinois Route 390 Monday evening.

There have been traffic accidents in the area, and the Illinois Department of Transportation was headed in to de-ice and restore the roadway.

In Hodgkins, a truck was dangling on the La Grange Road overpass across the Stevenson Expressway, and La Grange Road was closed.

In Valparaiso, Indiana, State Route 49 was also closed due to numerous crashes Monday evening.

Ice-covered roads also reported caused several crashes in McHenry County. At least one crash there left a vehicle flipped upside down and demolished.

Temperatures were dropping and light snow was falling across the Chicago area Monday night.

The main wave of light snow drifts our way from Wisconsin overnight, when the low drops to 27. The snow tapers off Tuesday morning.