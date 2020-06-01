



— After a weekend of devastating violence, looting and protests over the death of George Floyd, Mayor Lightfoot vowed to rebuild the damage.

Here are the latest developments:

11:30 a.m.

The mayor said the Department of Streets and Sanitation will be working 12-hour shifts for cleanup efforts throughout the city for the foreseeable future.

“We have a lot to do to heal for wrongs and we will do that together. We need to confront and reconcile this anguish. I promise you, we will heal in Chicago.”

11:15 a.m.

Police Supt. David Brown said there were some protesters that came from out of town, but there were many people arrested who live in Chicago. He did not have a precise breakdown. He dismissed critics who said police were focused on the downtown area. He pointed to the large number of arrests police made in the neighborhoods.

11:10 a.m.

Brown described the strategy behind the looting, saying that looters at one point seemed to make it appear they would attempt to take over CPD headquarters, only to really intend to rip off a nearby store.

“I watched these looters strategically looting in one area only to try to flank our officers and hit the target they intended. There was an electronics store on the corner and this strategy was used by a crowd who came up intending to destroy the facility and burn the building. Our line officers held the backside of the headquarters for a larger crowd that wanted to get into our police headquarters. Looters do one thing to draw us one direction only for the purpose to distract us from the intended target from another area. Some of the intended targets were our officers we had an officer who had a heart attack yesterday,” he said.

11 a.m.

Chicago Police Supt. Brown said there were 699 total arrests on Sunday, majority looters, with 461 of those arrests on South and West sides.

A total of 132 officers were injured.

There were 48 shootings, 17 people killed and more than 64 guns recovered on Sunday, Brown said. It was not immediately clear how many of those shootings and fatalities were related to the violence.

10:40 a.m.

“We will rebuild the city of Chicago,” Mayor Lightfood said Monday morning. She said the 911 center received 65,000 calls of service in a 24 hour period over the weekend. About 50,000 more than average. There were more than 10,000 calls for looting alone.

10:30 a.m.

CTA service has resumed, but not in the downtown area.

9:19 a.m.

The Secretary of State’s Driver Services Facilities that were scheduled to reopen Monday have been delayed until Tuesday.

The facilities impacted include Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago South, 9901 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington Ave., Diversey Express, 4642 W. Diversey Ave. and Lockport, 1029 E. 9th St. in Lockport.

8:20 a.m.

Illinois State Police announced several exit ramp and road closures that will continue into Monday.

Sunday

Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered 375 National Guard troops to support Chicago Police following violent protests Sunday night.

Looting continued in neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs on Sunday afternoon.

The CTA and Pace shut down at 6:30 p.m. Metra has canceled all service for Monday.

More fires broke out at local businesses, including a beauty supply store and adjacent stores at 79th Street and Damen Avenue.

One person was shot and killed on the grounds of the North Riverside Park Mall after looting at the shopping center.

Protests turned violent in Aurora, with vehicles being set on fire and reports that shots were fired at an armored police vehicle.