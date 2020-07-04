CHICAGO (CBS) — A 7-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded this 4th of July in the South Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 152 N. Latrobe Ave.

Police said at 7:02 p.m., the girl was on the sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown number of people exited. Those people then took out guns and fired shots in the girl’s direction, police said.

The girl was shot in the forehead, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

Area Four Detectives were investigating Saturday evening.

Details from police were not immediately available. CBS 2’s Steven Graves is on the scene.

At least eight other children in Chicago have been shot since mid-June.

This past Tuesday evening, a 3-year-old girl was shot in the chest in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood. The child was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but had been stabilized by late Tuesday. She was wounded in her upper torso.

One-year-old Sincere Gaston, who was shot in the chest while he was in the back seat of his mother’s car in the 6000 block of South Halsted Street in Englewood on the afternoon of Saturday, June 27.

Hours later, 10-year-old Lena Nunez was killed by a stray bullet that went through her grandmother’s apartment window in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue in Logan Square.

The same day, police responded to another shooting more than an hour later in the West Englewood neighborhood where an 8-year-old girl was grazed in the head. Police say she was sitting on the couch at home near 66th and Wood streets when a stray bullet went through the window. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

On Monday, June 22, a 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Chicago Lawn. The girl and a 33-year-old woman were outside a home at 6521 S. Claremont Ave. when someone in a tan vehicle fired shots from inside, police said. The girl was grazed by a bullet and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The woman was not shot.

On Saturday, June 20, 3-year-old Mekhi James was shot and killed while riding in an SUV with his stepfather on the 600 block of North Central Avenue. The 27-year-old stepfather, who police believed to be the target of the shooting, suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and drove to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Mekhi was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

On June 18, a 5-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks in the 700 block of West 50th Place in Back of the Yards and was taken to a local hospital. A 19-year-old man was also wounded in that shooting.

On June 17, a 9-year-old girl was among four people shot in the 1300 block of West 76th Street in Auburn Gresham. The girl was shot in the right leg and was reported in good condition at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. Men ages 31, 25 and 19 were also wounded in that incident.