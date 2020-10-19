CHICAGO (CBS) — A follow-up to a story Only on 2 last week.
Mail delivery resumes in suburban Darien, after neighbors reached out to CBS 2 for help. Heather Kelly said she and her neighbors got no mail at all last week. She said she was told delivery was suspended because of a vicious dog.
But she and her neighbors said they were never informed.
Kelly told CBS 2 she got mail over the weekend, delivered by a different carrier.
RELATED: Some Darien Residents Aren’t Getting Mail: ‘My Son Has Medication…It’s Pretty Important
