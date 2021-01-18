CHICAGO (CBS) — On Monday, Jan. 25, Illinois will move to Phase 1B in the coronavirus vaccine rollout plan.
In Phase 1B, anyone over 65, or considered a frontline essential worker, will be eligible to receive the shot.
A website is expected to be launched this week to make an appointment.
Illinois has received a total of 1,085,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, including 781,150 doses for healthcare workers and 304,600 for long-term care facilities. Of those, 495,563 doses of vaccines have been administered, including 66,679 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,856 doses.
