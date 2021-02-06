CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 13 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Saturday evening, and one of them had been killed.

The first homicide happened at North and Cicero avenues in the North Austin neighborhood. Police said a suspect shot and killed a 42-year-old man trying to break up a fight between the suspect and a third man.

The shooter then hopped into a Volkswagen Passat and took off. From the scene of the shooting, the suspect drove to Milwaukee, Diversey, and Kimball avenues in Logan Square, where he crashed into a car after police tried to pull him over, police said.

The driver in the car that was hit was not hurt.

Police then used a helicopter to follow the man to Kedzie and Barry avenues in Avondale, where the suspect was finally caught after crashing into an unmarked police squad car and then hitting a wall. Officers said the lights were activated on the unmarked car. No one was injured.

Charges are pending late Saturday, and police say two other men ran from the scene of the shooting. Detectives are searching for them as well.

A man was critically injured at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road in Little Village. The 29-year-old man was driving when someone in a passing white sport-utility vehicle shot him, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 1:24 a.m. Saturday, two men were shot – and one of them critically wounded – in the 7000 block of South May Street in Englewood. They men were standing outside when six other men got out of a dark-colored sedan and shot them both, police said.

One of the victims, 31, was shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, while the other, 41, was shot in the groin and was in fair condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical center, police said.

In the 2000 block of West Pershing Road in McKinley Park, a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were shot at 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the victims were being followed by a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle that ended up rear-ending their car, causing them to strike a pole.

The woman had been driving, and she got out to tell the people in the SUV that she and the man were not gang members, police said. But a man inside got out and shot her – striking her in the face, shoulder, chest and arm. He then fired into the SUV and shot the man – striking him in the arm, police said.

The woman was in reported in serious condition, the man in good condition. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Two others in the car with them were not injured.

At 4:36 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was critically injured in the 800 block of North Laramie Avenue in South Austin. The man was a passenger in a car when another man got out of a dark blue SUV and shot him in the upper chest, police said. The victim was driven to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in critical condition.

A man and woman were shot at 3:52 a.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue in Englewood. The man, 61, and the woman, 46, were in a parked car when someone in a passing black sedan shot them both, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and the man was shot in the back, police said. Both were taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.

At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was shot in the 6900 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park. The man was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain, and he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He found his own way to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in good condition.

Also this weekend, a woman was stabbed and critically wounded in a domestic incident at a River North hotel. Police said at 3:45 a.m., the woman was stabbed in the chest in a hotel in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street. They did not specify which hotel.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The man believed to be the assailant was taken into custody and was also taken to Northwestern with lacerations to his hand, police said. He was in good condition.

