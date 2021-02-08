CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 23 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Sunday evening, and two of them had been killed.

The first homicide happened at North and Cicero avenues in the North Austin neighborhood. Police said a suspect shot and killed a 42-year-old man trying to break up a fight between the suspect and a third man.

The shooter then hopped into a Volkswagen Passat and took off. From the scene of the shooting, the suspect drove to Milwaukee, Diversey, and Kimball avenues in Logan Square, where he crashed into a car after police tried to pull him over, police said.

The driver in the car that was hit was not hurt.

Police then used a helicopter to follow the man to Kedzie and Barry avenues in Avondale, where the suspect was finally caught after crashing into an unmarked police squad car and then hitting a wall. Officers said the lights were activated on the unmarked car. No one was injured.

Jason Bergollo, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the shooting and subsequent incidents. police say two other men ran from the scene of the shooting. Detectives are searching for them as well.

At 11:08 p.m. Sunday, 30-year-old man was shot throughout his body in the 7700 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. He was found lying face down in the doorway of his home. Neighbors said they heard people quarreling followed by gunshots. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was critically injured at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road in Little Village. The 29-year-old man was driving when someone in a passing white sport-utility vehicle shot him, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 1:24 a.m. Saturday, two men were shot – and one of them critically wounded – in the 7000 block of South May Street in Englewood. They men were standing outside when six other men got out of a dark-colored sedan and shot them both, police said.

One of the victims, 31, was shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, while the other, 41, was shot in the groin and was in fair condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical center, police said.

In the 2000 block of West Pershing Road in McKinley Park, a 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were shot at 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the victims were being followed by a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle that ended up rear-ending their car, causing them to strike a pole.

The woman had been driving, and she got out to tell the people in the SUV that she and the man were not gang members, police said. But a man inside got out and shot her – striking her in the face, shoulder, chest and arm. He then fired into the SUV and shot the man – striking him in the arm, police said.

The woman was in reported in serious condition, the man in good condition. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Two others in the car with them were not injured.

At 4:36 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was critically injured in the 800 block of North Laramie Avenue in South Austin. The man was a passenger in a car when another man got out of a dark blue SUV and shot him in the upper chest, police said. The victim was driven to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in critical condition.

A man and woman were shot at 3:52 a.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue in Englewood. The man, 61, and the woman, 46, were in a parked car when someone in a passing black sedan shot them both, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and the man was shot in the back, police said. Both were taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition.

At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was shot in the 6900 block of North Clark Street in Rogers Park. The man was walking outside when he heard shots and felt pain, and he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He found his own way to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in good condition.

At 4:40 p.m. Sunday, a woman was shot and wounded while riding in a car in Woodlawn and the driver fled several miles to the South Loop upon realizing the assailants were following.

The 23-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue when another car pulled up and someone inside shot her, police said. The driver of the vehicle in which the victim was traveling fled more than eight miles to Roosevelt Road and Canal Street upon realizing the assailants were following them, police said.

There, the victim waved down police said told officers she had been shot. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, two people were shot and wounded in the 9400 block of South Wentworth Avenue in the Princeton Park neighborhood. The men, 23 and 27, were waking to their car when a silver-colored vehicle went by and someone inside shot them both, police said.

Both victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. The younger man was shot in the shoulder, the older man in the shoulder and leg.

At 11:10 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of West 77th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood when someone fired shots from the alley. The man was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to both legs.

Also this weekend, a woman was stabbed and critically wounded in a domestic incident at a River North hotel. Police said at 3:45 a.m., the woman was stabbed in the chest in a hotel in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street. They did not specify which hotel.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The man believed to be the assailant was taken into custody and was also taken to Northwestern with lacerations to his hand, police said. He was in good condition.

Also From CBS Chicago: