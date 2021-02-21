CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 11 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and one of them had been killed.
The fatal shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West 79th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police found a man between about 30 and 40 years old lying face up next to his vehicle with a gunshot to the back of his head.
The man was not able to provide any information to police due to the severity of his injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. Saturday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
At 12:05 p.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the South Shore neighborhood. A 24-year-old woman got into a quarrel with man on the street in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue, and the man pulled a gun and shot her, police said.
The man also shot two men – ages 53 and 60 – who were standing in front of a house at the location, police said. The woman was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 53-year-old man was shot in an unknown part of the body and the 60-year-old man was shot in the left arm and they were taken to the same hospital.
In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 12:10 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was walking north in the 7200 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, when a black Mercedes Benz sport-utility vehicle pulled up alongside him and the person inside fired shots. The man was shot in the thumb and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital. The offending driver made a U-turn and headed south on Kedzie Avenue.
- At 4:59 a.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was shot in the knee by an unknown assailant in the 4100 block of West 13th Street in Lawndale. The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
- At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was outside in the 11200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Roseland, near Palmer Park, when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The boy was shot in the right hand and groin, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. The Fire Department said the boy was in serious condition.
- At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and foot in the 100 block of South Canal Street, between Monroe and Adams streets in the West Loop Gate. Police said he was approached by an assailant who took out a gun and shot him. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
- At 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was standing on the corner in the 9700 block of South Escanaba Avenue in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and four people got out and fired shots at him, police said. The victim was shot in the buttocks and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 11:23 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 1900 block of West Van Buren Street on the Near West Side, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
- At 11:50 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man got into a quarrel with a suspect in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. The suspect shot the victim in the thigh, and the victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
Also this weekend, a man was arrested after police said he stabbed a woman and two young girls with a knife in a Bronzeville apartment building. The victims could be seen being wheeled out of the building to ambulances after 4:30 a.m.
Police would not say if this was a father attacking his family, but they did call the situation a domestic dispute. A SWAT team had to be called to their apartment in the 4400 block of South Wabash Avenue.
The 43-year-old woman suffered cuts to her hands and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The girls, 14 and 6, both suffered cuts on their backs and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.