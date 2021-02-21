CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 11 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and one of them had been killed.

The fatal shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of West 79th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police found a man between about 30 and 40 years old lying face up next to his vehicle with a gunshot to the back of his head.

The man was not able to provide any information to police due to the severity of his injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. Saturday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

At 12:05 p.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the South Shore neighborhood. A 24-year-old woman got into a quarrel with man on the street in the 7800 block of South Muskegon Avenue, and the man pulled a gun and shot her, police said.

The man also shot two men – ages 53 and 60 – who were standing in front of a house at the location, police said. The woman was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The 53-year-old man was shot in an unknown part of the body and the 60-year-old man was shot in the left arm and they were taken to the same hospital.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday: