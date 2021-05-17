CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 45 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, and six of them had been killed. Seven of the victims were children, including a 2-year-old girl.
Another shooting left two people dead and three injured at a yard party in Auburn Gresham, and another still left three men wounded in broad daylight in a parking garage in River North — with one being identified in videos and social media as rapper Lil Reese.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Fewest New Cases And Hospitalizations In Two Months, But Vaccine Rates Still Falling Off
The first fatal shooting happened at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of West Diversey Avenue in the Belmont Central community. Police heard several shots fired and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle.
They noticed the man with the gun had been shot once in the back and once in the arm. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
A 32-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the same hospital.
A man was also shot and killed at 4:03 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue in West Garfield Park. The man was found in the parking lot of a gas station with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Around 4 a.m. Saturday, two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at yard party in Auburn Gresham. The shooting took place around 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Loomis Boulevard.
Police said the offender started shooting and fled the scene.
The shooting victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and the University of Chicago Medical Center.
A 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man both died. The three other victims range in age from 21 to 25.
At 2:43 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was in the 1300 block of East Marquette Road in Woodlawn when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to the U of C Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At 12:40 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was standing with a group of people on the 6300 block of South Campbell Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, when someone in a silver sedan pulled up and shot him in the chest. The victim as taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: 2 Metra Train Lines Now Running With Bike Cars
At 6:55 p.m. Friday, a 2-year-old girl was in the back seat of a vehicle being driven by a man in the 2800 block of West 26th Street in Little Village when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
A shooting left three men injured at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street in North Lawndale. The men were standing outside when someone in an unidentified vehicle drove past and began shooting.
A 26-year-old man was shot in each arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and hand was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. Another 26-year-old man was shot twice in the back and was also taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.
At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, three men were shot and wounded in a parking garage in the 0-99 block of West Grand Avenue in River North, amid a major shopping district.
Police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds – ages 20, 27, and 28.The youngest man was shot once to the knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, while the 27-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Graphic video of the shooting aftermath that CBS 2 is not airing identifies one victim as Chicago rapper Lil Reese.
An officer’s gun also accidentally discharged while responding to the shooting. They say it was an accident, and it is unclear if the officer’s gunfire hit anyone.
At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot and wounded in the 8100 block of South Coles Avenue in South Chicago. They were on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain.
The boy was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The man was shot in the back and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.
At 6:37 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot and wounded in the 400 block of East 63rd Street in West Woodlawn. They were in a car when at least one assailant came up and fired shots.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 60-year-old man was shot in the face. They were both taken to the U of C Medical Center in an unknown condition.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperatures Climbing; Rainy Week Ahead
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
-
- At 10:26 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was walking outside in the 800 block of East 89th Place in Chatham when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the groin and his condition was stabilized.
- At 10:51 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 7300 block of North Paulina Street in Rogers Park when he noticed a gray Acura sedan circle the block several times. After about the fourth time, someone in the car fired at the ma. He was shot once in the foot and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
- At 11:40 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 2500 block of West Polk Street on the Near West Side when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot four times in the arm and self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was in good condition.
- At 11:56 p.m. Friday, a 56-year-old man was walking in an alley behind the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park when another man came up with a gun. The victim tried to run and the gunman shot at him, striking him once in the thigh. He was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 12:24 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was standing outside in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace in Rogers Park when someone in a gray sport-utility vehicle fired in his direction and drove off. The victim was taken to St. Francis in good condition with a gunshot wound to the foot.
- At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was at home with several friends in the 10900 block of South Wabash Avenue in Roseland when he was shot once in the neck. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center.
- At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a man between the ages of 30 and 40 self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital after being shot in the 5300 block of South Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards. He would not give police his name or any other information.
- At 12:55 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was in the 4500 block of North Broadway in Uptown when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck in the hand and was taken to Thorek Hospital on good condition.
- At 12:55 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was in the 4500 block of North Broadway in Uptown when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck in the hand and was taken to Thorek Hospital in good condition.
- At 4 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was in the 4300 block of West 16th Street in Lawndale when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck in the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a 32-year-old man was standing outside in the 1500 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park when he heard several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the groin and was taken to St. Francis in good condition.
- At about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the knee in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the West Chatham neighborhood. Police said the victim was taken to St Bernard Hospital, where he was stabilized, but could not provide any details regarding the shooting.
- At 10:02 p.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was found unresponsive in an alley behind the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue in Englewood by bystanders, and he had a gunshot wound to the back. Witnesses reported hearing shots, but did not see the shooting happen. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.
- At about 10:10 p.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man was walking on the 5900 block of South Western Avenue, on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn, when someone in a sedan pulled up and shot him in the shoulder. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was standing on the 2600 block of South Lawndale Avenue in Little Village, when a gunman ran up and started shooting. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, with multiple gunshot wounds.
- At about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was in front of a family member’s home on the 2800 block of West Wellington Avenue in Avondale, when a sedan drove by and the people inside started shouting gang slogans, and shot the man in the abdomen. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.
- Shortly before midnight Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was found in the basement of an acquaintance’s home in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in East Garfield Park, with a gunshot wound to the back and a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- Around 4:55 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was on the 2500 block of West 54th Street in the Gage Park neighborhood, when someone in a passing sedan shot him in the shoulder. The victim went to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
- At about 7:10 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man was near the front of a home on the 2100 block of West 21st Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up and someone shot him in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, a 13-year-old boy was on the sidewalk on the 3700 block of South Wood Street in the McKinley Park neighborhood, when someone in a passing vehicle shot him in the head and neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
- At about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and leg in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was walking down the street on the 1400 block of West 80th Street in the Gresham neighbhorhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the right arm. The boy was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
- At 10 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was walking on the 7800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham, when he heard shots and realized he’d been shot in the ankle. The victim went to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition. Police said he did not see the shooter, or where the shots came from.
- Around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was walking on the 12100 block of South Halsted Street in West Pullman, when a gunman got out of a gold four-door sedan, and told him to give him what was in his pockets. When the victim refused and tried to run away, the gunman shot him in the left arm. The victim was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was stabilized.
- At 1:30 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old man was at a gathering on the 5400 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, when someone in a passing white sedan shot him in the arm. The victim went to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.