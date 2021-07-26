CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 71 people were shot across Chicago over the weekend, and 10 of them were killed.

At least five of the victims were under age 18, including one boy who was killed and another who was injured when they were shot in a backyard in Englewood early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Peoria.

A 15-year-old was seriously hurt after he was shot in the stomach, and a 17-year-old was hit in the chest and died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Around the same time, a 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Galewood neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Police said the victim was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people on the 1700 block of North Moody Avenue, when someone in a blue sedan started shooting at them. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head, and later was pronounced dead.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said a 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Janarrow Deberry.

Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, police officers on patrol in the Chatham neighborhood heard gunfire on the first block of East 79th Street, and found a 36-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A shooter in a passing car had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 1:50 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk on the 5000 block of West Augusta Boulevard when two gunman walked up and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, two males were inside a vehicle near 58th and Western in Gage Park, when they heard gunshots, and felt pain, police said. The vehicle they were in flipped over.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the back, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A male, whose age was not immediately known, suffered a graze wound to the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the chest.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 6:10 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man was in a building in the 3200 block of West Maypole Avenue in East Garfield Park, when another man came up and fired multiple shots into the building and fled the scene. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:58 a.m.

At 5:45 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was killed as he drove during a shootout between a group in a car and a group on a porch on the Southeast Side. The man was driving south in the 9700 block of South Avenue L with three other men, and the group in the car started shooting at another group of men on the porch.

That group fired back, and struck the 26-year-old man. He kept driving, but ended up crashing into a parked car, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A teenage boy was also taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital for a laceration.

At 5:48 p.m. Sunday, a 35-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue in Humboldt Park when a passenger in a gray sedan began shooting at the vehicle. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Five men were injured in a mass shooting in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue in South Austin at 12:29 a.m. Sunday. The men – ages 23, 30, 36, 48, and 50 were all shot multiple times in the lower extremities and were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County and Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Two shootings on Sunday also left three people injured. The first happened at 12:12 a.m. in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue in West Garfield Park.

In that incident, three men were outside when they heard multiple gunshot wounds and felt pain. A 39-year-old man shot once in the torso and was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital, a 55-year-old man was shot once in the thigh and buttocks and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, and a 31-year-old man was shot once in the back and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

At 12:45 p.m. Sunday, three men were near the sidewalk in the 3200 block of West Lake Street in East Garfield Park, when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all. A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the forearm and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg, and both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

One man was shot and another was stabbed early Sunday morning in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street in River North. At 2:58 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg when an unknown assailant fired several shots in his direction. A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the lower back by a second assailant in the same incident. The victims were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions were stabilized. An additional man was also stabbed and fled the scene, according to witnesses.

Early Saturday, a man was shot while driving with a woman and four young children on the Eisenhower Expressway downtown. The 26-year-old man from Logansport, Indiana was driving on the ramp from the eastbound Eisenhower to Wacker Drive and Franklin Street at 1:05 a.m. when his car was struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 26-year-old woman, an 8-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old girl, were uninjured.

Police were also investigating a shooting outside of Mount Sinai Hospital, which left at least three windows damaged, but no injuries.

Police said the shooter was standing outside the hospital on the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday, when the shooter pulled out a gun and fired shots, damaging at least three windows of the hospital. No injuries were reported.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, police said: