CIHCAGO (CBS) — At least 21 people had been shot in weekend gun violence in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon, and four of them had been killed.

At least three of the surviving victims were under 18. One of them was an 11-year-old boy who was wounded in Bronzeville early Sunday after an 8-year-old accidentally discharged a gun.

Three kids — ages 8, 11, and 12 — were in a living room in a home on the 4000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 1:54 a.m. when the 8-year-old shot the gun, wounding the 11-year-old in the right thigh, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the Roseland community. A 29-year-old man was walking out of a gas station in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when another man came up and shot him.

The man was shot in the head and back and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as Joshua Ijames.

A man was also shot and killed Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

Around 8:43 a.m., the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body In the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue. The victim was transported To Stroger Hospital of Cook County and was pronounced dead.

At 1:45 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was shot in the armpit in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham. He was found when police were called for someone who was unresponsive inside a home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, a man was found unresponsive on the ground in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park with gunshot wounds to the right side of the neck and shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was also shot on the Kennedy Expressway’s Ontario Street feeder ramp early Sunday, authorities said.

The victim self-transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting, which happened on the ramp that leads to I-90 westbound, according to Illinois State Police. The victim’s vehicle was also damaged by the gunfire.

The ramp was closed at about 3:38 a.m. for investigation and reopened just before 6 a.m.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday: