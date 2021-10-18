CIHCAGO (CBS) — At least 22 people were shot in weekend gun violence in Chicago, and four of them had been killed.

At least three of the surviving victims were under 18. One of them was an 11-year-old boy who was wounded in Bronzeville early Sunday after an 8-year-old accidentally discharged a gun.

Three kids — ages 8, 11, and 12 — were in a living room in a home on the 4000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 1:54 a.m. when the 8-year-old shot the gun, wounding the 11-year-old in the right thigh, authorities said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the Roseland community. A 29-year-old man was walking out of a gas station in the 10000 block of South Michigan Avenue when another man came up and shot him.

The man was shot in the head and back and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as Joshua Ijames.

A man was also shot and killed Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

Around 8:43 a.m., the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body In the 600 block of South Springfield Avenue. The victim was transported To Stroger Hospital of Cook County and was pronounced dead.

At 1:45 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was shot in the armpit in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham. He was found when police were called for someone who was unresponsive inside a home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, a man was found unresponsive on the ground in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park with gunshot wounds to the right side of the neck and shoulder. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

A person was also shot on the Kennedy Expressway’s Ontario Street feeder ramp early Sunday, authorities said.

The victim self-transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the shooting, which happened on the ramp that leads to I-90 westbound, according to Illinois State Police. The victim’s vehicle was also damaged by the gunfire.

The ramp was closed at about 3:38 a.m. for investigation and reopened just before 6 a.m.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:

At 6:57 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Palmer Street in Belmont Cragin when he was shot. The vehicle then struck a fence and a parked car before coming to a halt on the next block west on Palmer Street. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.

At 7:40 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old boy was in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue in Humboldt Park when he was shot. He was struck in the face and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health in critical condition.

At 8:45 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South South Shore Drive in South Shore when another man came up and shot him. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with gunshot wounds to his legs and left arm.

At 9:37 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Allport Street in Pilsen when another man came up and shot him. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

At 10:31 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old man was driving a car in the 400 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side when a white Chrysler sedan went by and someone inside fired shots. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was walking in the 1800 block of South California Avenue in Lawndale when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

At 1:10 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park when he was shot in the hip. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 11:54 p.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were traveling south in a car in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street in Back of the Yards when shots were fired. The older victim was reported in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back, while the younger victim was in good condition with gunshot wounds to the hands. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At 1:02 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was walking in the 600 block of East 103rd Street in Roseland when a woman he knew fired shots after a quarrel. The man was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

At 1:53 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 500 block of West Division Street in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood with several people when a man she knew fired shots. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right thigh. The incident is believed to be domestic in nature.

At 3:53 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue in Lawndale when another man came up and shot him. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

At 4:33 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the knee in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

At 4:40 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4800 block of South Bishop Street in Back of the Yards when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The vehicle fled, and the man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

At 5:20 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man showed up at St. Bernard Hospital after being shot in the leg in the 6200 block of South Calumet Avenue in Washington Park. He was outside when he heard shots and felt pain.

At 3:45 p.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the leg while at a bus stop in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard in Englewood. She refused medical attention and was in good condition.

At 9:35 p.m. Sunday, police officers in an unmarked car were trying to stop a man who was standing on the street with two other people in the 4200 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, after seeing a bulge in his jacket. The man ran off and fired a shot at officers from the gangway. The officers were not wounded, and did not return fire before taking the man into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

At 11:43 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and face was found between two vehicles in the 1000 block of West 14 th Street in the University Village neighborhood. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

At 12:48 a.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man was driving in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street in Little Village, when he heard shots and felt pain. He drove to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated for a graze wound to the head, and was listed in good condition.

At 3:45 p.m. Friday, just before the weekend reporting period began, a man was shot during a robbery Friday afternoon steps from the busy and fashionable intersection of Milwaukee, Damen, and North avenues in Wicker Park.

Police said the 55-year-old man was in a car in an alley along North Avenue, near Damen Avenue, when someone tried to rob him. The robber then shot the victim in the hip and leg. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Early this past Sunday, a man was killed and four others wounded in a mass shooting steps away in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.