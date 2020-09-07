CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five people have been killed in shootings so far over the Labor Day weekend, and 34 others have been wounded as of Monday morning, including a 4-year-old boy, and at least four teenagers.

A sixth person was shot and killed by Chicago Police after police said he came at a sergeant with a knife, and a seventh person was stabbed to death in broad daylight at a Wicker Park Walgreens.

• The first reported fatal incident happened in the 9900 block of South Van Vlissingen Road in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. In that incident, a man was shot dead by a member of his own family, police said.

A 36-year-old man was at a party in a home when a quarrel broke out and a male family member took out a handgun and shot him, police said. He suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was identified as Christopher Hines.

The suspected assailant was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

• Around 1:08 a.m. Sunday, a woman died after being shot in a home in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street in Englewood. The 36-year-old woman was inside the home when someone came in and shot her multiple times in the head and body, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center.

• Around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed in the area of the Westhaven Park Apartments on the Near West Side. The 26-year-old man was outside a large gathering in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue when he was shot in the shoulder and foot, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses were uncooperative and further details were not immediately learned.

• At 3:26 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was shot dead in the Brooks Homes housing development, also on the Near West Side. Police heard shots and rushed to the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, where they found a man on the ground shot.

The man had been shot twice in the side of the head and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said. Witnesses said a man came up to the area and began firing into a crowd.

• Around 9:11 p.m. at Talman Avenue and 39th Place in Brighton Park, a 38-year-old man was outside when two men came up and started fighting with him. The victim tried to run away, but a third assailant came up and fired one shot, striking the man in the back.

The suspects ran off. The man was pronounced dead at St. Anthony Hospital.

• At 1:41 a.m. Saturday, police shot and killed a man they said attacked with a knife in the 5000 block of West 50th Street in Vittum Park.

Officers were responding to a man stabbed near 49th Street and La Crosse Avenue and attended to the person who was hurt and taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn. His condition is not known. Officers then searched for a suspect who was found about a block and a half away near 49th Street and Lavergne Avenue, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Police said the man was armed with a knife, officers ordered him to drop it, and he refused. While officers tried to arrest the man, a struggle ensued, and then officers used a Taser on him, to no effect, according to police Supt. David Brown.

The man went on to attack the sergeant.

“He then grabbed the female sergeant and began stabbing the female sergeant with a long butcher knife,” Brown said.

Brown said fortunately, the sergeant’s vest prevented her from getting cut. As the man continued to attack officers with the knife, and two officers shot him, according to COPA. The man was pronounced dead shortly later.

• Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman was working at the Walgreens at 1372 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park when an assailant stabbed her multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody Sunday afternoon in the fatal stabbing, and it was not clear whether police had recovered a weapon. But Area Five detectives were working on leads late Sunday.

• One of the non-fatal shooting incidents this weekend left a 4-year-old boy injured. It happened around 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 8600 block of South Honore Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The boy and an 18-year-old woman were outside when they were shot by a man inside a passing Dodge Challenger, police said. The child was hot in the leg and was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition, while the woman taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the lower back side, police said. Police believe the woman and the boy were not the intended targets.

• A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard in the West Town community. He was standing outside a gas station and got into a quarrel with another male who was in the back seat of a Dodge Magnum, police said. The boy was shot in his arm and side before being dropped off by acquaintances at AMITA Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, police said.

• In the 200 block of South Ashland Avenue on the Near West Side, a 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded. She was a passenger in a car when she heard shot and felt pain, and it turned out she had been shot in the face, police said. Neither she nor anyone else in the car saw the vehicle from which the shots were fired, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

• And in the 8000 block of South Green Street, three people were shot and wounded at 1:42 p.m. Sunday. Police said three people were standing in front of a residence in the 8000 block of South Green Street at 1:42 p.m., when a black sedan – possibly a Chevrolet Impala – went by and someone inside opened fire and shot them all.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious, but stale, condition. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, police said. The assailants fled the scene, and no one was in custody late Sunday.

• Four people were shot at 6:26 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue in South Shore. Police said a group of people was hanging out on the sidewalk when a white sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside fired shots – striking four people in the group.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 44-year-old man was shot in the right foot and was taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition. A man of an unspecified age was shot twice in the leg and knee and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and was also taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.