CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 43 people have been shot, four of them fatally, over the weekend so far in Chicago, including six people wounded in a mass shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Saturday.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, six people were standing on the sidewalk near 79th and Justine, when someone started shooting at them, according to police.

The victims, two men, and four women, all were taken to nearby hospitals, but none of the injuries was considered to be life-threatening.

A neighbor who is a Marine veteran described hearing numerous shots outside his home. He said it was a “conversation with bullets.”

“I came and I looked out the window, and I had to hide because it sounded like it was so close that it was going to bust through my window,” said Darryl Martin.

Three people also were shot Saturday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police said two men and a woman were standing near 63rd Street and Wolcott Avenue around 6:45 p.m., when someone in a white sedan drove by and started shooting. A 25-year-old man was shot in the left side, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the left leg, and took himself to St. Bernard Hospital. A 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A woman was also shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field early Sunday morning, Chicago police say. The 35-year-old was traveling south on Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. when she sustained a graze wound to the back in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive at 1900 South, police said.

She was dropped off at Saint Anthony’s Hospital but would not cooperate with police in identifying the vehicle she was traveling in or the driver of that vehicle.

In the Pullman neighborhood, four people were shot early Sunday morning. The four victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 700 block of East 101st Street around 12:40 a.m. when someone started shooting at them.

A 28-year-old man, shot multiple times in the right arm and body, was in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to the U of C Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg, another 30-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the body, and a 25-year-old man was taken to Roseland Community Hospital – but was set to be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County – in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

This weekend’s shootings also included at least three homicides.

At about 5:15 p.m. Friday, officers responding to a call of shots fired near 62nd Street and Yale Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood found a male victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old woman was sitting in a car near 83rd Street and Yates Boulevard in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone shot her in the head. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, two men were in a vehicle near 122nd and Eggleston in West Pullman, when someone walked up to the driver’s side of the car and shot both of them. A 32-year-old man was shot in the left arm, and was pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital. A 34-year-old man was shot in the left arm, hand, and neck, and was in serious condition at Roseland Hospital.

The victim who was killed in that incident was identified as Devon B. Wash.

A man was shot and killed at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of South Brandon Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was in a vehicle when shots were fired and he ended up striking a parked vehicle.

The victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital by friends with gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and arms, and was later pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Christian Adams.

At least 39 other people have been wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, including two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy who all were shot in separate incidents.

