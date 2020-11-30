CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 42 people were shot this Thanksgiving holiday weekend between Wednesday night and Monday morning; 11 of them were killed.

The first fatal shooting happened at 12:29 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West 79th Street in Auburn Gresham. Police said a 30-year-old man was standing in an alley when shots were fired, and he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head. He was identified as Deshawn Lemont Jones.

Another fatal shooting happened at 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said a 23-year-old man was standing in the lot of a gas station when someone in a black sedan fired shots and struck him.

The man was shot in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Preston L. Kennedy.

At 3:38 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood and later died. The man was in front of a business when a vehicle pulled by and someone inside fired shots and struck him, police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said. His identity had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.

At 8:28 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and was identified as Terrence Goodlow.

At 6:09 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 3100 block of West 26th Street in Little Village. An assailant came up in a vehicle and fired multiple shots at the man, and he was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The man was identified as Luis Flores.

At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in the 9000 block of South Commercial Avenue in South Chicago. The man was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain and was pronounced dead soon afterward at South Shore Hospital, police said. He was identified as Lacey Sheppard.

At 12:51 a.m. Sunday, a man was found in a gangway in the 2800 block of South Wallace Street in Bridgeport with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was found on the floor of a bedroom on the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are conducting a death investigation.

At 4:25 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was shot and killed in the 7800 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing community. He was sitting on a sidewalk when a man came by in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle and shot him in the head. The victim was taken to the U of C Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 6:04 p.m. Sunday, a man of an unknown age was shot dead in a parking lot in the 11100 block of South Longwood Drive in Morgan Park. The man was standing in the parking lot when an unknown number of assailants came up, took out guns, and shot him, police said. The man was shot in the chest and neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At about 2:40 a.m. Monday, a 16-year-old boy was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in a parking garage on the 800 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop, when he was shot twice in the face. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver told police he and the victim were parked on the first floor of the parking garage when two men in ski masks got out of a black vehicle and shot the 16-year-old, and then fled east onto 8th Street.

In addition to the fatal shootings, a man was also stabbed to death at 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

The 52-year-old man was in a quarrel with a man he knew inside an apartment, when the other man took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the front porch, police said. The man, Vincell Jackson, was pronounced dead at the U of C Medical Center. A 29-year-old man was taken into police custody.

Among incidents where the victims survived, two men were shot and wounded at 1:19 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 95th Street in the Roseland neighborhood. The men were approached by a vehicle and someone inside fired shots, police said.

A 19-year-old man, who was inside another vehicle, was taken to the U of C Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the upper body. A 59-year-old man, who was on the street, was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Two men were also shot at 1:31 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West Thome Avenue in Edgewater. The victims, of unknown ages, heard shots and felt pain and were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition.

Two women were shot at 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 9400 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd neighborhood. The women, both 20, were in a vehicle when shots were fired and struck them. Both were driven to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park, police said.

One of the women was in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder, the other in also in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

At 9:40 p.m. Saturday, three men were shot and wounded in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street in the Austin neighborhood. The men were standing outside when a group of other men went by in a Dodge Charger and shot them all.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the wrist, leg, and chest and self-transported to Rush University Medical Center before he was transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. A 36-year-old man was shot twice in the leg and also self-transported to Rush before being taken to Stroger. A 39-year-old man was shot in the back and self-transported to Loretto Hospital before being transported to Stroger as well. All were in good condition.

At 3:01 a.m. Sunday, a man was driving in the 4000 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when two different cars – a black BMW and a gray BMW – pulled up and men inside started shooting. The victim was shot in the throat, shoulder, abdomen, and arm, and made it a few blocks in his car to the 600 block of North Springfield Avenue before paramedics came and took him to Stroger, where he was in critical condition.

There were also two violent incidents that did not involve guns this weekend on Chicago Transit Authority property downtown.

In the first incident at 2:44 a.m. Thursday, a man was with a group of people in the platform at Lake Street Red Line station when he began to quarrel with another man in the group, police said. The other man took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while a suspect was taken into custody, police said. The incident was drug-related, according to police.

In the second incident at 7:20 p.m. Friday, a man was pushed onto the Red Line tracks two stops south at the Jackson stop.

The male victim got into a quarrel with somebody else at the station, police said. The argument turned physical, and the victim was pushed onto the tracks and struck by an oncoming train. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

