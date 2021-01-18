CHICAGO (CBS) — The Washington Nationals are turning into the easterly Cubs, with Jon Lester expected to take a one-year deal with the Nats and a mutual option for a second season.
Of course, Lester is not alone. He will join Kyle Schwarber – who put together a goodbye video for Lester right before the playoffs.
It turns out the 37-year-old lefty didn’t retire. He just followed Schwarber and Manager Davey Martinez.
Lester is arguably the best free agent signing in Cubs franchise history. He won 19 games in 2016, on the way to the World Series Championship, and spent six years on the North Side.
The Cubs host the Nationals May 17-20.
