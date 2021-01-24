CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 25 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Sunday afternoon, and six of them had been killed.

The first fatal shooting reported this weekend happened at 8:53 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South Kenneth Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood. Police said a 26-year-old man was standing in front of a home when two men came up and shot him in the head and chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Justin Reyes.

At 9:48 p.m. Friday, a woman was found in an alley behind the 100 block of East 118th Place in the West Pullman neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No witnesses to the shooting have been identified, and further details were not known late Saturday.

At 7:44 p.m. Saturday, a man was found shot dead in a burning car in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Officers found the unidentified man of an unknown age in the burning car with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

At 12:51 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 7900 block of South Paulina Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood by a ShotSpotter alert. They found a 24-year-old man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the back, lower backside, and legs. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there.

A man was taken to Area Two headquarters for questioning.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, 0ne man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting at a gathering at a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood. A 39-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. A 33-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 103rd and Aberdeen streets that was seen leaving the area right after the shooting and took two occupants to Area Two headquarters for questioning, police said.

At 4:49 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was found in the 2800 block of West 23rd Street in Little Village with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Also this weekend, a 24-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. At 6:05 p.m. Friday, group of people in a silver vehicle began shooting at people on the sidewalk, and the victim was struck by gunfire on the left side of his body as he sat in a parked car, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

In the 900 block of West 87th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a 62-year-old man was shot when he tried to stop someone from breaking into a Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. The victim saw the suspect breaking the window of the vehicle, and he and a second person came up and tried to stop the suspect, police said. The suspect took out a gun and shot the victim in the back, and he was left in critical condition.

At 9:55 p.m. Friday, a 42-year-old woman was sideswiped as she drove in the 1200 block of West 92nd Street in the Brainerd neighborhood. She and the other driver got out of their cars to examine the damage, but then, the offending driver got back in their car and left, police said. That driver then drove past the woman again and someone else shot the woman in the arm. The woman was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park in fair condition, police said.

In the 10800 block of South Racine Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood, a 23-year-old man was shot int the pelvis, pack, leg, and hand at 12:15 a.m. Saturday before being driven by an acquaintance to Advocate Trinity Hospital, police said. He was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. There were no witnesses, and the victim was uncooperative with officers.

At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood when a fight broke out and a male friend of the woman’s fired two shots in the air to break it up. One of those shots hit the woman in the arm, and she was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.

At 6:28 a.m. Saturday, two men were shot in the 1600 block of South Pulaski Road in the Lawndale neighborhood. The victims were walking on the sidewalk someone fired shots at them, police said. A 38-year-old man was shot in the leg and finger and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, while a 42-year-old man was shot in the hand and refused transport by the paramedics, but found his own way to Mount Sinai where he was in good condition, police said. The assailant got in a car and left, and the victims were uncooperative with police.

At 5:08 p.m. Saturday, an employee suffered a graze wound late Saturday afternoon when a man fired shots while robbing a convenience store. The 33-year-old man was working in the store in the 3600 block of North Damen Avenue, north of Addison Street, when a man came in, took out a gun, and fired at the employee, police said.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the shoulder. Police did not specify his condition or if he went to a hospital. The suspect then demanded cash from the clerk and fled, police said.

At 2:17 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot in the leg during a road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive near 45th Street. The 26-year-old man told police he was driving when he got into a road rage incident with someone in a white sport-utility vehicle.

The cars pulled over and the man was shot in the leg by another man in the SUV as he approached. The victim then drove himself all the way north to the 1100 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop and flagged down police officers, who called for paramedics. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

At 4:14 a.m. Sunday, a man and woman were shot outside a residential building in the 4100 block of West Lake Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 34-year-old man found his own way to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition with a gunshot to the lower backside. The 19-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Also From CBS Chicago: