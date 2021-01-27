CHICAGO (CBS)– Three more carjackings were reported overnight.
The most recent was reported just after 10 p.m. in West Town on Washington Street near Peoria Street. A food delivery driver was delivering food when another man in a silver SUV got out, pushed him to the ground and took off in his car.
The man was not injured.
At 9:30 p.m., in North Kenwood near 44th Street and Oakenwald Avenue, a woman was getting out of her car when four men with guns exited a red vehicle and took off in her car.
An interactive map at this link shows the change in the number of carjackings in Chicago neighborhoods between 2019 and 2020.
Offenders also took the woman’s phone and purse. She was not injured.
Then around 8:30 p.m., on West Granville Avenue in Edgewater, a man was approached by two male offenders. One of them showed a gun and told the man to give him his car keys.
The man did and the two guys got in his car and drove off. No injuries were reported.
It’s not clear whether any of these recent carjackings are connected. Police are still searching for suspects.
There have been at least 150 carjackings in Chicago now since the beginning of the year.
