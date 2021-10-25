CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 29 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, and three of the victims have died.
Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood.
Police said a group of people was standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street around 8:45 p.m., when someone shot them and fled the scene.
All five victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.
A male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the right arm and was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and a female of unknown age was shot in the left thigh. Their conditions have been stabilized.
Meantime, a 91-year-old cab driver was shot during a carjacking in Roseland early Saturday.
Police said the man was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. when a man approached his car and forced him out at gunpoint.
The victim complied, and the carjacker shot the victim in the right hand and the right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.
The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened early Saturday, when police said a man accidentally shot his girlfriend during a party in the McKinley Park neighborhood.
A 35-year-old woman was attending a party in the back yard of a home in the 3700 block of South Wood Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when her boyfriend accidentally shot her in the face, according to police.
The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her boyfriend was taken into custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street in Englewood.
Police said the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At 3:16 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4400 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park where they found a 29-year-old man on the ground. He was shot twice in the chest and could not communicate with officers due to the severity of his injuries.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In other notable shootings, around 10:10 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were each shot when they arrived to pick up a gaming console that had been posted for sale online in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue in the Belmont Heights community – after police said one of the teens tried to take the console without paying and the other pointed a gun at the seller, who went on to shoot them both.
The teens had arranged with a 29-year-old man to buy the console, and upon arriving, one of them grabbed it and began walking toward his vehicle without paying. The 29-year-old man chased him and found the other teen sitting in a vehicle pointing a gun at him, police said.
The 29-year-old took out his own gun and shot both teens. The older teen was shot once in the shoulder and was listed in fair condition, and the younger teen was shot once in the head and was listed in critical condition.
The victims were taken to Community First Medical Center and were in police custody.
At 12:55 p.m. Sunday, a man and woman were shot and wounded in a vehicle the 100 block of North Kedzie Avenue in East Garfield Park. The man was shot in the leg, the woman in the arm.
Their car went on to crash near Kedzie and Chicago avenues in Humboldt Park.
Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, surveillance video showed the crash happening at Chicago and Kedzie avenues.
The black car in which the occupants were shot narrowly missed other vehicles in a drive-through lane before hitting a nearby building.
Workers at a nearby Popeye’s rushed to call 911.
Soon after, a woman is seen carrying out a little girl, while a man is seen limping. The little girl was not injured.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 8:04 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was riding in the back seat of a vehicle headed west on 45th Street near Lavergne Avenue, when a gunman opened fire from the sidewalk. The victim was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 9:27 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 118th Street in West Pullman, when someone shot him in the right leg. The victim refused to go to the hospital.
- At 11;01 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue in West Garfield Park, when three men walked up and started shooting. The victim was shot in the right leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- At 11:41 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was on the street in the 3800 block of West Wilcox Street in East Garfield Park, when someone shot him in the groin and left shoulder. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:05 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3600 block of West 16th Street in Lawndale, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was taken to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right leg, and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:38 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was parking his vehicle in the 2500 block of West 43rd Street in Brighton Park, when someone in a red Jeep shot him in the back. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 11:55 a.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was walking in the 6600 block of South King Drive in Park Manor, when a vehicle pulled up, and someone shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was walking down the street in the 2400 block of West 47th Street, when a Jeep drove by, and someone inside shot him in the left foot. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 12:05 a.m. Sunday, a man was sitting on the front steps of his home in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard in East Garfield Park when he saw another man walking in his direction. The victim tried to enter his home, but the gunman took out a gun and shot him. The victim was shot once in the arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 2:45 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 25 and 26 – got into a quarrel with another man in the 1500 block of East 54th Street in Hyde Park. The gunman shot each of the victims in the leg and ran off. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 4:32 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was driving in the 6400 block of North Sacramento Avenue in West Rogers Park when someone in another vehicle pointed a laser at him. When the victim got out to approach the other vehicle, he was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was stabilized.
- At 7:45 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2000 block of South Western Avenue in the Marshall Square community when someone in another vehicle in traffic fired shot toward the back of the car. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
- At 5:40 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man was walking in the 700 block of West Garfield Boulevard in Englewood when a vehicle drove up and someone inside shot him in the leg. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 400 block of East 61st Street in West Woodlawn when another vehicle pulled up, and someone inside shot her in the right leg and arm. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.