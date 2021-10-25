CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 29 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, and three of the victims have died.

Five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police said a group of people was standing outside on the 800 block of East 79th Street around 8:45 p.m., when someone shot them and fled the scene.

All five victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

A male victim, whose age is unknown, was shot in the right arm and was listed in critical condition. A 50-year-old woman was shot in the right arm, a 50-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 43-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, and a female of unknown age was shot in the left thigh. Their conditions have been stabilized.

Meantime, a 91-year-old cab driver was shot during a carjacking in Roseland early Saturday.

Police said the man was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. when a man approached his car and forced him out at gunpoint.

The victim complied, and the carjacker shot the victim in the right hand and the right leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened early Saturday, when police said a man accidentally shot his girlfriend during a party in the McKinley Park neighborhood. A 35-year-old woman was attending a party in the back yard of a home in the 3700 block of South Wood Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, when her boyfriend accidentally shot her in the face, according to police. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her boyfriend was taken into custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street in Englewood.

Police said the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 3:16 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 4400 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park where they found a 29-year-old man on the ground. He was shot twice in the chest and could not communicate with officers due to the severity of his injuries.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In other notable shootings, around 10:10 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were each shot when they arrived to pick up a gaming console that had been posted for sale online in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue in the Belmont Heights community – after police said one of the teens tried to take the console without paying and the other pointed a gun at the seller, who went on to shoot them both.

The teens had arranged with a 29-year-old man to buy the console, and upon arriving, one of them grabbed it and began walking toward his vehicle without paying. The 29-year-old man chased him and found the other teen sitting in a vehicle pointing a gun at him, police said.

The 29-year-old took out his own gun and shot both teens. The older teen was shot once in the shoulder and was listed in fair condition, and the younger teen was shot once in the head and was listed in critical condition.

The victims were taken to Community First Medical Center and were in police custody.

At 12:55 p.m. Sunday, a man and woman were shot and wounded in a vehicle the 100 block of North Kedzie Avenue in East Garfield Park. The man was shot in the leg, the woman in the arm.

Their car went on to crash near Kedzie and Chicago avenues in Humboldt Park.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, surveillance video showed the crash happening at Chicago and Kedzie avenues.

The black car in which the occupants were shot narrowly missed other vehicles in a drive-through lane before hitting a nearby building.

Workers at a nearby Popeye’s rushed to call 911.

Soon after, a woman is seen carrying out a little girl, while a man is seen limping. The little girl was not injured.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: