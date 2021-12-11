CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert to residents Saturday of armed robberies in the Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.
In each incident, individuals armed with semi-automatic firearms approach unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and street and demand victims' property. After taking their property, the offenders would flee the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by a co-offender.
In several incidents, the victims’ vehicle was taken. Incident locations and times:
- 1000 block of W. Barry Ave on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:15 p.m.
- 1600 block of W. Cornelia Ave on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:53 p.m.
- 1400 block of W. Cornelia Ave on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:55 p.m.
- 2200 block of N. Fremont Ave on Dec. 3, 2021, at 9:30 p.m.
- 800 block of W. Newport Ave on Dec. 4, 2021, at 10:40 a.m.
- 2200 block of N. Lincoln Ave on Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:50 p.m.
- 2300 block of N. Clark St on Dec. 6, 2021, at 9:47 p.m.
- 1000 block of W. Addison St on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9:00 p.m.
- 1000 block of W. Addison St on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9:07 p.m.
- 800 block of W. Barry on Dec. 10, 2021, at 11:45 p.m.
- 600 block of W. Melrose on Dec. 10, 2021, at 1150 p.m.
- 1700 block of W. Wrightwood on Dec. 11, at 12:10 a.m.
The offenders are described as multiple (2-5) African American men, 13-25 years of age, dark hooded sweatshirts, wearing ski masks.
Police remind residents and businesses to be always aware of their surroundings, stay in well-lit areas when out at night or in the early morning hours alone, and pay special attention to suspicious individuals loitering in the area.
Anyone with information can contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.