CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert to residents Saturday of armed robberies in the Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.
In each incident, individuals armed with semi-automatic firearms approach unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and street and demand victims' property. After taking their property, the offenders would flee the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by a co-offender.
In several incidents, the victims’ vehicle was taken. Incident locations and times:
- 800 block of West Wolfram Street on Nov. 17, 2021, at 9:20 pm
- 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue on November 2021 at 10:05 pm
- 2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Nov. 27, 2021, at 5:35 pm
- 1800 block of West Wellington Avenue on Nov. 28, 2021, at 1:00 am
- 1000 block of West Barry Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:15 p.m.
- 1600 block of West Cornelia Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:53 p.m.
- 1400 block of West Cornelia Avenue on Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:55 p.m.
- 2200 block of North Fremont Street on Dec. 3, 2021, at 9:30 p.m.
- 800 block of West Newport Avenue on Dec. 4, 2021, at 10:40 a.m.
- 2200 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Dec. 6, 2021, at 8:50 p.m.
- 2300 block of North Clark Street on Dec. 6, 2021, at 9:47 p.m.
- 1000 block of West Addison Street on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9:00 p.m.
- 1000 block of West Addison Street on Dec. 7, 2021, at 9:07 p.m.
- 800 block of West Barry Avenue on Dec. 10, 2021, at 11:45 p.m.
- 600 block of West Melrose Street on Dec. 10, 2021, at 1150 p.m.
- 1700 block of West Wrightwood Avenue on Dec. 11, at 12:10 a.m.
- 2100 block of North Fremont Street on Dec. 14, 2021, at 10:00 pm
- 1000 block of West George Street on Dec. 14, 2021, at 10:15 pm
- 1200 block of West Montana Street on Dec. 14, 2021, at 10:30 pm
The offenders are described as multiple (2-5) African American men, 13-25 years of age, dark hooded sweatshirts, wearing ski masks.
Police remind residents and businesses to be always aware of their surroundings, stay in well-lit areas when out at night or in the early morning hours alone, and pay special attention to suspicious individuals loitering in the area.
Anyone with information can contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.