CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer was carjacked in the Calumet Heights neighborhood Monday evening.

At 7:21 p.m., the 36-year-old woman officer was driving south on Euclid Avenue near 89th Street when a black sport-utility vehicle pulled in front of her and caused her to stop, police said.

Three men got out of the SUV and came up to the officer’s vehicle. One of them, wearing a white shirt with black pants, tapped the driver’s side window with a black handgun and yelled, “Get out of the car!” police said.

The officer got out and two of the suspects drove away in her 2021 white Kia four-door sedan. The officer was not injured, police said.

The Kia sedan was recovered in the 7300 block of St. Lawrence Monday night. Police said the vehicle was found unoccupied.

Late Monday night, there was no one in custody and Area Two detectives were investigating.

This incident happened about an hour and 20 minutes before a delivery driver was carjacked and dragged out of his car on the other side of the city.

At 8:40 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was picking up the delivery in the 1900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, close to Western and Armitage avenues, when someone pulled him right out of his red Honda Accord and demanded the car, police said.

The carjacker then drove off in the victim’s car, police said.

Carjackings have been a crisis around the city for several months.

The number of such crimes more than doubled citywide from 603 in 2019 to more than 1,400 in 2020, the highest totals in nearly two decades.

Two people were shot and killed in the course of carjackings in December alone.

Shuai Guan, 33, was murdered during the course of a carajacking a week ago Monday Monday. It was 6:30 p.m. when carjackers approached Guan outside their Bridgeport home on Union Avenue near 30th Street.

The investigation reveals that Guan double-parked to check the mail. Several gunmen pulled up in two stolen cars, demanding his Jeep.

He gave up the keys and the Jeep then backed away.

“No, they didn’t take the car,” Guan’s wife, Hongyu Bai, told CBS 2’s Terry. “They don’t know how to drive the car.”

Mad at that fact, the carjackers fired a single shot, leaving a 4-year-old without a father.

And around 2 p.m. on Dec 3, retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four males got out and bum rushed him.

The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire. Williams was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Four suspects have been charged in the attack on Williams. One teenage suspect has been charged, but not with murder, in the attack on Guan.

A man was also shot and wounded during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown in November.

