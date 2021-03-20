CHICAGO (CBS) — At least nine people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday evening, and one of them had been killed.

A Chicago Police officer and a 10-year-old boy were among those wounded by gunfire – in separate incidents on the city’s West Side.

The shooting that wounded the 10-year-old boy happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, and also left a man dead. The victims were inside a car when an unknown person approached and started firing at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the side and died later at the hospital, police said. A 25-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Earlier Friday afternoon, a >4-year-old had been shot in the face in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Meanwhile in the midday hours Saturday, a female Chicago Police officer was shot in the hand in the South Austin neighborhood.

Officers were in the 100 block of North LaCrosse Avenue responding to a call of shots fired in the area when someone from nearby began shooting at officers from a window.

“We believe a first-floor window – but an elevated first floor window – firing at our officers,” Brown said. “Our officers did return fire.”

It is unclear if the gunman was involved in the initial shooting that led to the shots fired call.

“As our officers were responding, an offender shoots at one of our officers, hitting her in the hand,” Brown said.

Police said the gunman then barricaded himself within a building at 207 N. LaCrosse Ave. with multiple apartments inside. He surrendered hours later.

The officer had been released from the hospital by the late afternoon.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: