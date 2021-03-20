CHICAGO (CBS) — At least nine people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday evening, and one of them had been killed.
A Chicago Police officer and a 10-year-old boy were among those wounded by gunfire – in separate incidents on the city's West Side.
The shooting that wounded the 10-year-old boy happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of West Lake Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, and also left a man dead. The victims were inside a car when an unknown person approached and started firing at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A 24-year-old man was struck in the side and died later at the hospital, police said. A 25-year-old woman was struck in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Earlier Friday afternoon, a >4-year-old had been shot in the face in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Meanwhile in the midday hours Saturday, a female Chicago Police officer was shot in the hand in the South Austin neighborhood.
Officers were in the 100 block of North LaCrosse Avenue responding to a call of shots fired in the area when someone from nearby began shooting at officers from a window.
"We believe a first-floor window – but an elevated first floor window – firing at our officers," Brown said. "Our officers did return fire."
It is unclear if the gunman was involved in the initial shooting that led to the shots fired call.
“As our officers were responding, an offender shoots at one of our officers, hitting her in the hand,” Brown said.
Police said the gunman then barricaded himself within a building at 207 N. LaCrosse Ave. with multiple apartments inside. He surrendered hours later.
The officer had been released from the hospital by the late afternoon.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 2:54 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old boy was shot during a carjacking in the 5400 block of West Race Avenue in South Austin. He told police he was sitting in his vehicle when someone came up, shot him, and took it. The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left leg.
- At 1:16 p.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man was shot and wounded in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Avalon Park community. He was on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain, and suffered a graze wound to the elbow, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 3:06 p.m. Saturday, two men were in the 3400 block of South Prairie Avenue in Bronzeville when they heard shots and felt pain. One man, 27, was shot in the back and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Another, 31, was shot in the neck and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
- At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded n the 4900 block of West Fulton Street in South Austin. The victim was near an alley when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in both legs, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.
Also this weekend, a 75-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery in Rogers Park. At 5:40 p.m., the man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Farwell Avenue when three man approached him and demanded his property.
One of the three stabbed the man in his abdomen, police said. The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
A man was also stabbed in the Loop a few hours later. At 8:35 p.m. Friday, a 23-year-old man was walking in the 0-99 block of East Randolph Street when a man came up and began stabbing him with a knife, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.