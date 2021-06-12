CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 24 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, three of them fatally.
The weekend's violence included a mass shooting early Saturday morning in Chatham, which left one woman dead and nine other people wounded.
Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near 75th and Prairie around 2 a.m. Saturday, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.
A 29-year-old woman, identified as Kimfier Miles, was shot in the abdomen and knee, and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The other nine victims included eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 23 to 46. All nine were in either fair or good condition, and were being treated at five separate hospitals.
The details behind what appears to have been an after-hours mass gathering were still hazy on Saturday afternoon.
The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:50 p.m. Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Police said a 20-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend on the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street, when a gunman walked up and started shooting, while shouting gang slogans.
The woman, identified as Fhee Hernandez-Castillo, was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a person was shot and killed in the South Loop. A dog also apparently was wounded in the attack.
Police said the victim was in a car on the 600 block of South Wells Street, when a gunman pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting.
The victim’s car then crashed into a United States Postal Service truck.
Viewer video of the scene showed police taking a dog out of the back of the victim’s car. Witnesses said officers treated the dog and then soon after paramedics arrived and took the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the postal truck was not in the vehicle at the time and was not hurt.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- Around 6:50 p.m. Friday, two men were on the sidewalk on the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when an unknown shooter opened fire. A 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the body. Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was sitting in a car on the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue in Gresham, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
- At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the street with a group of people on the 10400 block of South Aberdeen Street in Washington Heights, when someone shot him in the right leg. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
- Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital, after he’d been shot on the 6200 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Woodlawn. Police said the victim was in good condition with gunshot wounds to his legs, but was not cooperating with detectives.
- Around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue in South Shore, when a gunman started shooting. The victim was shot in the left leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Shortly after 1:10 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 3700 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Humboldt Park, when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot in the right leg and left thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 4300 block of South Champlain Avenue in Bronzeville, when he heard shots, and felt pain. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.
- Around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was standing on the 11800 block of South Eggleston Avenue in West Pullman, when someone drove by in a vehicle and shot him, once in the back and once in the right shoulder. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
- Shortly after 3:20 p.m. Saturday, two 17-year-old boys were in an alley in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road in the Little Village neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside pulled out a gun and started shooting. One boy was shot in the right shoulder, and the other was grazed on the right arm. Both boys were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk on the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, when he suffered a graze wound to the neck. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized.