CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 24 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, three of them fatally.

The weekend’s violence included a mass shooting early Saturday morning in Chatham, which left one woman dead and nine other people wounded.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near 75th and Prairie around 2 a.m. Saturday, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

A 29-year-old woman, identified as Kimfier Miles, was shot in the abdomen and knee, and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The other nine victims included eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 23 to 46. All nine were in either fair or good condition, and were being treated at five separate hospitals.

The details behind what appears to have been an after-hours mass gathering were still hazy on Saturday afternoon.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:50 p.m. Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend on the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street, when a gunman walked up and started shooting, while shouting gang slogans.

The woman, identified as Fhee Hernandez-Castillo, was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a person was shot and killed in the South Loop. A dog also apparently was wounded in the attack.

Police said the victim was in a car on the 600 block of South Wells Street, when a gunman pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting.

The victim’s car then crashed into a United States Postal Service truck.

Viewer video of the scene showed police taking a dog out of the back of the victim’s car. Witnesses said officers treated the dog and then soon after paramedics arrived and took the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the postal truck was not in the vehicle at the time and was not hurt.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: