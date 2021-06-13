CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 34 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, three of them fatally.

At least four of the victims this weekend were 17 or younger. Two dogs also were wounded in separate shootings, alongside human victims in those attacks.

The weekend’s violence also included a mass shooting early Saturday morning in Chatham, which left one woman dead and nine other people wounded.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near 75th and Prairie around 2 a.m. Saturday, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.

A 29-year-old woman, identified as Kimfier Miles, was shot in the abdomen and knee, and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The other nine victims included eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 23 to 46. All nine were in either fair or good condition, and were being treated at five separate hospitals.

The details behind what appears to have been an after-hours mass gathering were still hazy on Saturday afternoon.

Two shootings this weekend also resulted in dogs being wounded, in addition to the human victims.

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a person was shot and killed in the South Loop. A dog also apparently was wounded in the attack.

Police said a male of unknown age was in a car on the 600 block of South Wells Street, when a gunman pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting.

The victim’s car then crashed into a United States Postal Service truck. The victim was identified as Dearl Butler, 22.

Viewer video of the scene showed police taking a dog out of the back of the victim’s car. Witnesses said officers treated the dog and then soon after paramedics arrived and took the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the postal truck was not in the vehicle at the time and was not hurt.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man and his dog were shot in front of their home in Bronzeville. Police said the man and his small dog were standing in front of his home on the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard, when someone in a black Nissan Maxima opened the back door of the car and started shooting.

The man suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was treated at the scene. His dog also was struck by the gunfire, but police did not provide any further information about the dog.

The Nissan was last seen driving north on Drexel.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:50 p.m. Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend on the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street, when a gunman walked up and started shooting, while shouting gang slogans.

The woman, identified as Fhee Hernandez-Castillo, was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and wounded in West Englewood early Sunday, and an unmarked Chicago Police vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

The 34-year-old man was standing in the 6300 block of South Wood Street in West Englewood with several other men when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

An unmarked CPD vehicle happened to be parked at the end of the block at the time, and a round of gunfire hit the passenger side.

Police were not the target of the shooting, and no officers were injured, police said.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: