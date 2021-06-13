CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 34 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, three of them fatally.
At least four of the victims this weekend were 17 or younger. Two dogs also were wounded in separate shootings, alongside human victims in those attacks.
The weekend’s violence also included a mass shooting early Saturday morning in Chatham, which left one woman dead and nine other people wounded.
Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk near 75th and Prairie around 2 a.m. Saturday, when two gunmen walked up and started shooting.
A 29-year-old woman, identified as Kimfier Miles, was shot in the abdomen and knee, and was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
The other nine victims included eight men and one woman, ranging in age from 23 to 46. All nine were in either fair or good condition, and were being treated at five separate hospitals.
The details behind what appears to have been an after-hours mass gathering were still hazy on Saturday afternoon.
Two shootings this weekend also resulted in dogs being wounded, in addition to the human victims.
Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, a person was shot and killed in the South Loop. A dog also apparently was wounded in the attack.
Police said a male of unknown age was in a car on the 600 block of South Wells Street, when a gunman pulled up in another vehicle and started shooting.
The victim’s car then crashed into a United States Postal Service truck. The victim was identified as Dearl Butler, 22.
Viewer video of the scene showed police taking a dog out of the back of the victim's car. Witnesses said officers treated the dog and then soon after paramedics arrived and took the victim to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the postal truck was not in the vehicle at the time and was not hurt.
Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man and his dog were shot in front of their home in Bronzeville. Police said the man and his small dog were standing in front of his home on the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard, when someone in a black Nissan Maxima opened the back door of the car and started shooting.
The man suffered a graze wound to the hand, and was treated at the scene. His dog also was struck by the gunfire, but police did not provide any further information about the dog.
The Nissan was last seen driving north on Drexel.
The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:50 p.m. Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood.
Police said a 20-year-old woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her boyfriend on the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street, when a gunman walked up and started shooting, while shouting gang slogans.
The woman, identified as Fhee Hernandez-Castillo, was shot in the neck and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and wounded in West Englewood early Sunday, and an unmarked Chicago Police vehicle was also struck by gunfire.
The 34-year-old man was standing in the 6300 block of South Wood Street in West Englewood with several other men when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
An unmarked CPD vehicle happened to be parked at the end of the block at the time, and a round of gunfire hit the passenger side.
Police were not the target of the shooting, and no officers were injured, police said.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- Around 6:50 p.m. Friday, two men were on the sidewalk on the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, when an unknown shooter opened fire. A 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the body. Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, a 28-year-old man was sitting in a car on the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue in Gresham, when a gunman walked up and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
- At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the street with a group of people on the 10400 block of South Aberdeen Street in Washington Heights, when someone shot him in the right leg. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.
- Shortly after 11:15 p.m. Friday, a 25-year-old man was dropped off at Jackson Park Hospital, after he’d been shot on the 6200 block of South Stony Island Avenue in Woodlawn. Police said the victim was in good condition with gunshot wounds to his legs, but was not cooperating with detectives.
- Around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue in South Shore, when a gunman started shooting. The victim was shot in the left leg, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- Shortly after 1:10 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on the 3700 block of West Augusta Boulevard in Humboldt Park, when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot in the right leg and left thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
- At about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old man was standing in an alley in the 4300 block of South Champlain Avenue in Bronzeville, when he heard shots, and felt pain. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and back.
- Around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was standing on the 11800 block of South Eggleston Avenue in West Pullman, when someone drove by in a vehicle and shot him, once in the back and once in the right shoulder. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
- Shortly after 3:20 p.m. Saturday, two 17-year-old boys were in an alley in the 3500 block of West Cermak Road in the Little Village neighborhood, when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside pulled out a gun and started shooting. One boy was shot in the right shoulder, and the other was grazed on the right arm. Both boys were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 6:45 p.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old boy was on the sidewalk on the 6500 block of South Champlain Avenue in the West Woodlawn neighborhood, when he suffered a graze wound to the neck. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized.
- At 11:02 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was standing in Armstrong Park in the 4400 block of South Champlain Avenue in Bronzeville with several men when he got into a quarrel with a man he knew. The other man took out a gun and shot the victim in the chest. The victim was dropped off at Provident Hospital of Cook County and was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 12:33 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Rice Street in the South Austin neighborhood when shots were fired by an unknown person. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
- At 1:24 a.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was standing in the 3900 block of West Arthington Street in West Garfield Park when someone fired shots. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by a friend and was reported in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the left arm and body.
- At 2:44 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was sitting in the back of a pickup truck in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue in West Garfield Park, when someone fired shots. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.
- At 4:10 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was found on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street on the Near West Side with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He could not provide further details about the incident. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
- At 4:12 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man approached a black sedan in an alley that was blocking his path in the 1100 block of West Columbia Avenue in Rogers Park, and someone inside shot him. He was taken to an unspecified hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the right hand.
- At 10:15 a.m., a 40-year-old man was standing outside in the 5900 block of North Northwest Highway in the Old Norwood Park neighborhood when another man began firing shots. The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 3:22 p.m. Sunday, a man was riding a motorcycle in the 1000 block of North Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The man was shot in the back and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.